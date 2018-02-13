Daesh Supporter Sentenced to 10 Years in US Prison Over Firearm Possession

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man in the US state of Virginia who supported the Daesh terrorist group was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Casey Charles Spain, 29, of Richmond, Virginia, who is a previously convicted felon and supporter of the [IS], a designated foreign terrorist organization, was sentenced today to the statutory maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, for being a felon in possession of a firearm less than three weeks after he was released from prison," the release said on Monday.

During Spain’s most recent time in prison, he became radicalized and pledged allegiance to IS [ Daesh ], the release said. Spain had been thinking of attacking the Marine Corps Base in Qauntico, police stations, and an armory in the Virginia city of Richmond, the release said.

After being released from prison in August 11, 2017, Spain began to make an effort to join IS [Daesh] overseas, the release said. The FBI began to conduct surveillance on Spain and found that he was contacting individuals overseas regarding IS [Daesh] and serving as a fighter for the terrorist group, the release said.