Trump Administration Proposes Commercializing Low Earth Orbit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is proposing an end to US government support for the International Space Station by 2025 as part of a push for private companies to commercialize low Earth orbit at a time when the United States turns its attention to the Moon and future deep space missions.

According to the White House 2019 budget proposal that was submitted to Congress on Monday, "[US] Begins transition to commercialization of low Earth orbit and ends direct federal government support of the International Space Station in 2025," a press release outlining key elements of NASA's budget for the 2019 fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018.

"Begins a new $150M program to encourage development of new commercial Low Earth orbital platforms and capabilities for use by the private sector and NASA."

The proposal includes $10.5 billion for a US funded platform orbiting the Moon, known as the Deep Space Getaway.

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal boosts overall funding for NASA in 2019 to $19.9 billion, a slight increase from this year’s $19.6 billion.