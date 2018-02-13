Trump Administration Proposes Commercializing Low Earth Orbit

According to the White House 2019 budget proposal that was submitted to Congress on Monday, "[US] Begins transition to commercialization of low Earth orbit and ends direct federal government support of the International Space Station in 2025," a press release outlining key elements of NASA's budget for the 2019 fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018.
The proposal includes $10.5 billion for a US funded platform orbiting the Moon, known as the Deep Space Getaway.
President Donald Trump’s budget proposal boosts overall funding for NASA in 2019 to $19.9 billion, a slight increase from this year’s $19.6 billion.
