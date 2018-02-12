Register
13 February 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018

    Texas Man Asked to Leave Restaurant After ‘F*ck Trump' Shirt Upsets Customers

    © REUTERS/ Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    223

    Hungry and looking for some breakfast, Andy Ternay and a friend stopped at a local restaurant in Richardson, Texas, on Sunday to grab food - they only managed to get drinks before being asked to leave.

    What caused the two paying customers to be asked to leave the establishment, you ask? Did they somehow recreate the New Jersey Denny's brawl? No, they didn't.

    Turns out that Ternay and his friend were asked to leave because customers at Richardson's First Watch "were very distressed" by his t-shirt that stated in bold lettering: "F*CK TRUMP AND F*CK YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM."

    *Cue the pearl-clutchers*

    ​The back of the shirt reads, "F*ck the racist alt-right."

    Taking to Facebook to vent his frustration, Ternay indicated that upset customers had also remarked that it was an inappropriate shirt to be wearing in front of children and that it would place parents in an awkward situation.

    "We were approached by a manager who let us know that customers were very distressed by my shirt and that children might see it," Ternay wrote in his post." "I expressed deep sympathies and let her know that explaining ‘grab ‘em by the p*ssy' and golden showers to my daughter was equally unpleasant."

    US President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak about tax reform legislation in St. Louis, Missouri, US November 29, 2017. R
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    'Domestic Celebrity Scandals, Anti-Muslim Videos' Tweets: How Trump Distracts US Public

    "If your kids can't handle the word ‘f*ck' they are going to have a really tough time in this world," he added.

    Aside from the fragile customers, Ternay noted that he received loads of praise from restaurant employees who managed to speak with him before he was asked to leave. One of the employees reportedly ran out after Ternay to tell him that he was quitting on the spot over the incident.

    "Everywhere I go with this shirt, white males sneer and people of color smile and give me thumbs up," Ternay wrote. "I think it is very worthwhile to let people of color know they are not alone — that some whites also see the evil of racism is resurgent — and we will fight with our brothers and sisters of color against it."

    Ternay is not urging residents to boycott the establishment; he has instead directed netizens to the site where he purchased the merchandise. Incidentally, the shirt was bought off the website launched by Karen Fonseca, the owner of the white Sierra truck who was targeted by Texas Sheriff Troy Nehls for her ‘F*ck Trump' decal.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Texas
