Register
23:32 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Air Force pilots and crews walk beside F-16 aircrafts parked on the tarmac during the Cope India 05 Indo-US joint military exercise, at the Kalaikunda Air Base, some 130 kms south west of Kolkata, 17 November 2005

    Trump Urges DoD to Purchase Twice as Much Military Equipment at Half Price

    © AFP 2018/ DESHAKALYAN CHOWDHURY
    US
    Get short URL
    112

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is pushing the Department of Defense to double its purchases of military equipment at half the price.

    "We want you to buy twice, okay, twice what you thought for half the price," Trump said he told Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. "So maybe we’re going to get involved a little bit in the buying. We want to get twice as many planes for half the price."

    Trump also said the United States is increasing its weapons arsenal of "virtually every weapon." Moreover, the United States will also modernize and create a brand new nuclear force, Trump said.

    This April 27, 1956, file photo shows the area in which the United States hydrogen bomb tests will take place in the Pacific Ocean. North Korea said it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb in its latest nuclear test Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Outside experts haven't been able to verify that claim, but say it's plausible. If true, it would represent a major step forward in North Korea's effort to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.
    © AP Photo/ Ed Gunder
    Trump Would Okay New Nuclear Test for ‘Political Reasons’ - Reports
    On Friday, Trump signed a bill to end the brief US federal government shutdown and remove spending caps for military and non-defense spending until 2019.

    Meanwhile, according to the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2019, US President plans to modernize the United States' nuclear triad.

    "[T]he Budget requests $24 billion to modernize and sustain the three legs of the nuclear triad — land, sea, and air — as well as nuclear command, control, and communications systems," the proposal said.

    Speaking earlier about the budget proposal, Trump vowed that the US military would be "stronger than ever before".

    Related:

    Trump's Nuclear Weapon Agenda; Phil. Police MOVE Bombing Remembered
    Trump Would Okay New Nuclear Test for ‘Political Reasons’ - Reports
    Trump's Nuclear Posture Review: From US Nuke Capabilities to Nuclear Terrorism
    Former US Nuclear Chief: Trump’s Expansion Plan Overburdens Nuke Security Agency
    Rouhani: Trump's Attempt to Disrupt Iranian Nuclear Deal Failed
    Tags:
    equipment, budget, bill, military, US Department of Defense (DoD), Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok