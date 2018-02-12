Trump Plans to Put in Force Reciprocal Tax on US Trade Partners

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he is planning to level the playing field on global trade by introducing a reciprocal tax on US trade partners.

"So we’re going to be doing very much a reciprocal tax and you’ll be hearing about that during the week and the coming months," Trump told cabinet, state and local officials gathered at the White House for a meeting on infrastructure.

Trump said his administration will start imposing countries that take interest in their trade association with the United States.

"We are going to charge countries outside of our country — countries that take advantage of the United States. Some of them are so-called allies but they are not allies on trade," Trump stated.

Last week the US Commerce Department declared that the trade deficit for 2017 increased to $566 billion, which is the highest yearly level since the 2008 recession.

Trump states the US can no longer continue to be taken advantage by foreign countries, blaming "laziness" for trade deals he thinks are bad for America.

American President has made the goal of reducing the US trade deficit a central part of his economic policy and has started the renegotiation of free trade accords, including the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico.