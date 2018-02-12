US Voters Prefer Government Shutdown Over Spending Increases - Poll

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and the online survey finds that 55% of Likely US Voters would rather have a partial government shutdown until Congress can agree to either cut spending or keep it the same. Just 31% would rather avoid a partial shutdown by authorizing more spending, while 14% are not sure," Rasmussen said in a press release.
The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters on February 7-8 and has a margin of error of three percent.
READ MORE: Trump Signs Spending Bill to End Brief Government Shutdown
In January, US government agencies stopped their operations because of delays in the adoption of a temporary bill on the financing of institutions, however, the Congress adopted a budget for the period until February 8. This shutdown has come just over three weeks after the US government went into shutdown mode in January after the Senate has not managed to reach a deal on the institution's budget. The deal was thwarted by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.
