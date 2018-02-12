Register
    The US Congress building. (File)

    American Fascist: Nazi Runs Unopposed for US Congress in Republican Primary

    Holocaust denier and avowed white supremacist Arthur Jones is running uncontested in the Illinois Republican Primary for the US Congress.

    This is the same Jones that recently told The Atlantic that he doesn't like to call himself a Nazi, but prefers to be referred to as a "white racialist" and that people with white skin are smarter than those whose skin is a different color than his. 

    "I will work with the [Ku Klux] Klan, with socialists — I exclude communists of course — any patriotic organization that is in general agreement with my beliefs and principles," Jones said, who has already tried to run for Congress five times beginning in 1998.

    Jones, a health-insurance agent, was a member of the National Socialist White People's Party, previously known as the American Nazi Party, for nearly eight years. He has also been a member of America First Committee since the 1980s, the Atlantic reported.

    The 70-year-old also told the Atlantic that he was upset that US President Donald Trump appointed so many people of the Jewish faith in his administration. "There's a whole layer of other Jews that you don't see that actually make the policy," Jones asserted.

    In addition, some of his goals include ending America's war in the Middle East, which he claims only benefits Israel, and clamping down on sanctuary cities. His website includes other bullet points including banning same-sex marriage and abortion, and includes images he claims are documents claiming that the Holocaust, which killed over six million European Jews during World War II, is a hoax. 

    The Anti-Defamation League refers to Jones as a "longtime neo-Nazi." The state GOP has also condemned Jones' decision to run for Congress.

    "The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones," said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider in a statement. "We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District."

    Perhaps the Republican party should field a candidate more to their liking, instead of merely distancing themselves from the man.

