New York Attorney General Sues Weinstein Company

The lawsuit, filed against the Weinstein Company as well as against its former CEO alleges that the executives and board of the company failed to protect employees from the movie producer.

A lawsuit has been filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman against The Weinstein Company, its former CEO Harvey Weinstein, and Robert Weinstein, the attorney general announced on Sunday.

In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker wrote about dozens of women who had accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape. Later, more than 80 women working in the industry accused Weinstein of such acts.

As a result, Weinstein was dismissed by The Weinstein Company, and expelled from professional associations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The company has been in talks on possible sale to a group of investors. However, the lawsuit reportedly froze negotiations.

#BREAKING: My office just filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Company.



Any sale of the company must ensure victims are adequately compensated, employees are protected, and that enablers of sexual misconduct will not be unjustly enriched.https://t.co/VGcDpc2pkT pic.twitter.com/GyHV9pUS72 — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) February 11, 2018

​Earlier, a spokesman for the Los Angeles county district attorney’s office said that two investigations regarding Harvey Weinstein had been handed over by Beverly Hills police to their office.