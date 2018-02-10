Trump: Democratic Memo on Russia 'Very Political & Long', Must be 'Redacted'

The Democrats have prepared a document in a response to the release of the GOP memo that shed a light on the FBI's and the Justice Department's bias against Donald Trump in the first stages of the investigation of the alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 US presidential election.

US President Donald Trump on Friday blocked the release of the new memo on Russia that has been prepared by the Democrats amid the federal probe into the election interference. The president underscored in a Twitter post that the document is "very political" and should be "heavily redacted" before being made public.

The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency. Told them to re-do and send back in proper form! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 февраля 2018 г.

