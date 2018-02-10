Trump: Democratic Memo on Russia 'Very Political & Long', Must be 'Redacted'

US President Donald Trump on Friday blocked the release of the new memo on Russia that has been prepared by the Democrats amid the federal probe into the election interference. The president underscored in a Twitter post that the document is "very political" and should be "heavily redacted" before being made public.
The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency. Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 февраля 2018 г.
