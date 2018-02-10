White House Won't Declassify Democratic Memo on Surveillance Without Revision

The White House counsel has announced that they will not be releasing the memo compiled by Democratic lawmakers in the House Intelligence Committee (HIC) without revision, as the memo "contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages."

The letter from White House counsel Donald McGahn encouraged the HIC and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to revise the memo to mitigate risks to national security, then send it back to the White House to be assessed again.

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster US House Intel Committee Votes to Release Democrats' Russia Investigation Memo

US President Donald Trump received the memo on Monday. Its chief author was Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member on the HIC. Schiff compiled the memo as a counter to a Republican memo written in January and released in early February that argued that the FBI and Department of Justice undertook surveillance abuses against US President Donald Trump while he was running for president in 2016.

Specifically, the memo accused the FBI of purposefully using unverified intelligence from British spy Christopher Steele to secure a warrant to surveil Trump adviser Carter Page from a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).

The Schiff memo was meant to challenge the Republican assertions of FBI and DOJ corruption.