Register
22:20 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Tabqa Dam

    Accusation US Coalition Involved in Syrian Bridge Destruction ‘False’ - Pentagon

    © Photo: Mohamed7799
    US
    Get short URL
    104

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Russian accusation of the US-led coalition’s possible involvement in the destruction of a key bridge over the Euphrates River in Syria are false, Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik on Friday.

    "This accusation is absolutely untrue, without merit and false," Pahon said.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that a sudden rise in the water level has destroyed a key bridge over the Euphrates that separates government and US-backed militant forces in Syria’s east, suggesting this could have been intentional.

    READ MORE: US Military Presence in Syria Intended to Thwart Russia, Iran — Experts

    The 210-meter (689ft) long bridge near the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor was built by the Russian military last September to move troops to the eastern bank controlled by rebel forces allied with the US-led coalition.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Moscow Raises Questions About US Attack Against Pro-Damascus Forces in Syria
    The Russian Defense Ministry-affiliated Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported that Euphrates waters suddenly rose by several meters on January 6, causing the current to gain in speed significantly.

    The paper reported that as a result, the bridge was destroyed the next day. An investigation by Syrian experts found that the abrupt rise in the water level was caused by the intentional opening of floodgates at the Tabqa Dam in the territory held by groups controlled by the US-led coalition. The probe concluded there was no need to dump waters.

    "It cannot be ruled out that this was a barbaric attempt by the US side to use someone else to prevent Syria's lawful government from holding its positions on the left bank of the Euphrates River," the ministry's paper said.

    The Russian ministry said some 8,000 vehicles could have crossed the bridge daily. It could hold heavy armored vehicles, such as tanks, infantry fighting vehicles or mobile rocket launchers.

    Related:

    It's Superman! UK Policeman Stops Van From Falling Off Bridge
    Bridge Between Worlds: Alien Life May Have Colonized Earth Millions of Years Ago
    Belarus Could Become Bridge Between EU, Eurasian Economic Union - German FM
    Tags:
    bridge, US-led coalition, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok