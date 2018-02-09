Accusation US Coalition Involved in Syrian Bridge Destruction ‘False’ - Pentagon

"This accusation is absolutely untrue, without merit and false," Pahon said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that a sudden rise in the water level has destroyed a key bridge over the Euphrates that separates government and US-backed militant forces in Syria’s east, suggesting this could have been intentional.
The 210-meter (689ft) long bridge near the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor was built by the Russian military last September to move troops to the eastern bank controlled by rebel forces allied with the US-led coalition.
The paper reported that as a result, the bridge was destroyed the next day. An investigation by Syrian experts found that the abrupt rise in the water level was caused by the intentional opening of floodgates at the Tabqa Dam in the territory held by groups controlled by the US-led coalition. The probe concluded there was no need to dump waters.
"It cannot be ruled out that this was a barbaric attempt by the US side to use someone else to prevent Syria's lawful government from holding its positions on the left bank of the Euphrates River," the ministry's paper said.
The Russian ministry said some 8,000 vehicles could have crossed the bridge daily. It could hold heavy armored vehicles, such as tanks, infantry fighting vehicles or mobile rocket launchers.
