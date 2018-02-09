US Senate Passes Budget Bill Providing Funds for Gov't Operation - Reports

According to the Politico media outlet, 71 senators backed the bill, while 28 opposed it during the vote at about 2 a.m. local time on Friday (07:00 GMT).
The news outlet added that after the voting in the Senate, the bill would be sent to the House of Representatives.
Earlier in the day, US federal agencies had to cease their operations after the Congress failed to pass a bipartisan budget deal.
In January, US government agencies also ceased their operations because of delays in adoption of a temporary bill on the financing of such institutions, however, the Congress adopted a budget for the period until February 8.
