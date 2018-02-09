US Senate Passes Budget Bill Providing Funds for Gov't Operation - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate voted in support of the budget bill, reopening the funding of the federal government agencies through March 23, Politico reported.

According to the Politico media outlet, 71 senators backed the bill, while 28 opposed it during the vote at about 2 a.m. local time on Friday (07:00 GMT).

The news outlet added that after the voting in the Senate, the bill would be sent to the House of Representatives.

Earlier in the day, US federal agencies had to cease their operations after the Congress failed to pass a bipartisan budget deal.

Both chambers of the US Congress were expected to vote on Thursday on the budget deal that would increase the US budget spending by $300 billion in two years. However, the bipartisan deal failed due to the move of US Senator Rand Paul, who unexpectedly demanded that the financing of the government operations should stand within the framework of the existing limits.

In January, US government agencies also ceased their operations because of delays in adoption of a temporary bill on the financing of such institutions, however, the Congress adopted a budget for the period until February 8.