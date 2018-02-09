Register
09:10 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Capitol building is seen during the third day of a government shutdown in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2018

    'Risky Territory Here': US Gov't Shuts Down Again as Congress Misses Deadline

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    310

    The US government has shut down for a second time in weeks as Congress missed the deadline to pass a spending bill.

    Federal financing for US government agencies ceased at midnight after Congress failed to pass a bipartisan budget deal that would have prevented this year’s second shutdown from happening.

    Prospects for avoiding the temporary shutdown were dashed when Republican Sen. Rand Paul demanded a vote on an amendment to the spending bill that would keep caps on federal spending, which is expected to rise by a total of $300 billion over two years.

    After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel urged Rand Paul to stop his objections and raise a budget point of order, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer then said: "We're in risky territory here."

    READ MORE: DC Shutdown: Wielding the “Nuclear Option”

    Earlier, the White House told US government agencies to prepare for a shutdown after a budget deal ran into opposition. The federal government two-year funding bill was criticized earlier by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who delayed the passage of the bill by calling a vote on an amendment he proposed to prove that the planned $300-billion hike violated the government's commitment to rein in federal spending.

    US President Donald Trump has called for a federal government shutdown earlier. "If we have to shut it down because the Democrats do not want safety, and unrelated but still related, they do not want to take care of our military, then shut it down," the president said.

    Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Democrats’ Deal to End Shutdown Exposes ‘Incredibly Weak’ Party
    However, White House said shortly after that the administration was not advocating for shutting down the government. Since the US government is in the shutdown mode, the majority of federal office buildings will be closed, while certain federal services will not be available.

    The shutdown comes just over three weeks after the US government went into shutdown mode on January 20 after the Senate has not manged to reach a deal on the institution's budget. The deal was derailed by Democrats, who insisted on the inclusion of immigration measures in the spending bill, to which the White House and Republicans were opposed.

    Related:

    Immigrant Rights Advocate: End of US Government Shutdown a Democratic Loss
    Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Shutdown Might End Monday
    US Senate Votes Against Bill That Could Help Avoid Government Shutdown
    War of Words Between Trump and Dems Threatens to Shutdown Government
    Tags:
    shutdown, senate, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok