Trump, Modi Discuss Afghan Security, Rohingya Crisis, North Korea

"Affirming President Trump’s South Asia strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security and stability," the statement read.
"They also exchanged views on Burma and ways to address the plight of the Rohingya refugees. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi then discussed further steps to ensure denuclearization of North Korea," it continued.
Recently, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said that India may become a new alternative hub for US business in the Indo-Pacific region instead of China, saying that a number of US companies faced increasing difficulties while making business in the largest market in the region and were looking for alternative markets.
