Trump, Modi Discuss Afghan Security, Rohingya Crisis, North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone talk Thursday on topics ranging from Afghanistan and the refugee crisis in Myanmar to the North Korean nuclear program, the White House said.

"Affirming President Trump’s South Asia strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security and stability," the statement read.

"They also exchanged views on Burma and ways to address the plight of the Rohingya refugees. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi then discussed further steps to ensure denuclearization of North Korea," it continued.

© AP Photo/ Matt York, File India Goes Ahead with $2Bln Purchase of US Predator Drones Sans Weapons

The two leaders vowed to continue working together to enhance security in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthen economic cooperation between their countries as they prepare for a meeting in April of their defense and foreign policy officials.

Recently, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said that India may become a new alternative hub for US business in the Indo-Pacific region instead of China, saying that a number of US companies faced increasing difficulties while making business in the largest market in the region and were looking for alternative markets.