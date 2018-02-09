Register
05:08 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

    Trump, Modi Discuss Afghan Security, Rohingya Crisis, North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone talk Thursday on topics ranging from Afghanistan and the refugee crisis in Myanmar to the North Korean nuclear program, the White House said.

    "Affirming President Trump’s South Asia strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security and stability," the statement read.

    "They also exchanged views on Burma and ways to address the plight of the Rohingya refugees. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi then discussed further steps to ensure denuclearization of North Korea," it continued.

    Predator B drone
    © AP Photo/ Matt York, File
    India Goes Ahead with $2Bln Purchase of US Predator Drones Sans Weapons
    The two leaders vowed to continue working together to enhance security in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthen economic cooperation between their countries as they prepare for a meeting in April of their defense and foreign policy officials.

    Recently, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said that India may become a new alternative hub for US business in the Indo-Pacific region instead of China, saying that a number of US companies faced increasing difficulties while making business in the largest market in the region and were looking for alternative markets.

    Related:

    India Goes Ahead with $2Bln Purchase of US Predator Drones Sans Weapons
    India Slams US for Blocking Hunger Solution at WTO
    US Petcoke Industry to Lose Big Bucks as India Decides to Ban Imports
    Russian Embassy Warns US Against Individual Restrictions on Journalists
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok