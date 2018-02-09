Register
05:07 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    On Tuesday, US voters could cast a vote electronically or fill out a paper ballot.

    US Media Repackages Old, Debunked Russiagate Stories as ‘Breaking News’

    © Photo: Jaclyn O'Laughlin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Mainstream US outlets this week revived an old story that the Russian government compromised state voting systems in 2016, because there’s no time like the present to regurgitate narratives that were discredited literally months ago.

    "We were able to determine that the scanning and probing of voter registration databases was coming from the Russian government… we saw a targeting of 21 states and an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated," Jeanette Manfra, the cybersecurity chief at the Department of Homeland Security, told NBC News Thursday.

    But this is both old news and fake news, Joe Lauria, author of "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton" and a longtime United Nations reporter, told Radio Sputnik.

    ​"The story has been debunked. It's an old story. It was first broken on September 16," Lauria told Loud & Clear. "Why is this story back in the news now? And you have to ask this question. I think it shows the bankruptcy of the whole Russiagate controversy, the whole story, because they don't have anything new to say. It's been 18 or 19 months since we first heard that Russia hacked the DNC and that they had somehow turned the election for Donald Trump. And we have seen absolutely no convincing evidence of that."

    Just months ago, DHS National Programs Security Chief Christopher Krebs told the House of Representatives the allegations of voter database hacking were completely false. "Not a single of the 21 states were actually attacked," Krebs said.

    "The majority of the activity was simple scanning. Scanning happens all the time across the web… I would not describe that as an attack," he emphasized.

    ​"So why are they recycling this now? Is it done intentionally, or do they have nothing better to say? NBC put this out as breaking news story yesterday — a debunked September 2017 story," Lauria said.

    The narrative got legs when the Washington Post reported last September that DHS "contacted election officials in 21 states Friday to notify them that they had been targets of Russian government hackers during the 2016 election campaign."

    The state officials who oversee these databases, however, said the DHS didn't know what it was talking about. "Following our request for further information, it became clear that DHS' conclusions were wrong," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla responded following the DHS' "notification" about "Russian hackers" compromising the state's databases.

    "Our systems were protected and we had no incidences," Wisconsin Chief Information Officer David Cagigal fumed. "Either they were right on Friday and this is a cover up, or they were wrong on Friday and we deserve an apology."

    Related:

    White House: Bannon Had No Orders to Invoke Executive Privilege in Russiagate
    Hauled Before Congress: Comedian Randy Credico Defies Russiagate Mania
    RussiaGate Comes for Hillary Clinton: 2010 Uranium Deal Again Under Scrutiny
    'Coup d'Etat': As RussiaGate Probe Staggers On, Legal Fees Drown Trump Advisers
    US Senate Probes Green Party as Part of Russiagate - Reports
    Tags:
    russia gate, fake news, DHS, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok