Washington Says Wants to Rebuild 'Complicated' Relations With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' relationship with Russia is complicated but Washington would like to mend ties with Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"It's a very complicated, complex relationship," Nauert told reporters when asked about relations with Russia. "We would like to rebuild that relationship because we have a lot of areas of mutual concern."

Earlieer, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that President Trump believes it is extremely important to establish a working relationship, noting however that the countries currently do not have one.

The relations between the United States and Russia have been recently chilly amid allegations that the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. The investigation into the matter by US Senate and House of Representatives committees is under way, which still have not produced comprehensive results.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier that President Trump trusts National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster's assessments, who claimed recently that Russia aims to create "crises of confidence" and uses very sophisticated tools, including cybertattacks and disinformation.