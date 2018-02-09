Washington Says Wants to Rebuild 'Complicated' Relations With Russia

"It's a very complicated, complex relationship," Nauert told reporters when asked about relations with Russia. "We would like to rebuild that relationship because we have a lot of areas of mutual concern."
Earlieer, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that President Trump believes it is extremely important to establish a working relationship, noting however that the countries currently do not have one.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier that President Trump trusts National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster's assessments, who claimed recently that Russia aims to create "crises of confidence" and uses very sophisticated tools, including cybertattacks and disinformation.
