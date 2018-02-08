Un-Cuffed? New Jersey Cop Loses Job After Superiors Discover Dominatrix Past

Kristen Hyman, an officer with New Jersey's Hudson County Sheriff's Office, was fired on Wednesday because she appeared as a dominatrix in bondage films years before joining the force.

Speaking with The Jersey Journal, Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari confirmed the dismissal following Hyman's disciplinary hearing and indicated that he agreed with the decision.

According to the outlet, Hyman's removal was mainly due to the fact that she did not disclose her past employment as a dominatrix when she submitted her application to the sheriff's office.

For the department, Hyman's past behavior was "unbecoming of a public employee," the Journal reported. The fired officer appeared in bondage films from 2008 to 2012 under the name Domina NYX Blake. She never appeared naked or performed sexual acts.

In a separate statement, the sheriff's office said that "the proliferation of video and audio records… and or the promoting on social media… has resulted in the Hudson County Sheriff's Office being the subject of inquiry and ridicule among law enforcement."

The investigation into Hyman began in May 2017 when officials found out about Hyman's time as a dominatrix. She was subsequently suspended without pay on May 26, six days before she was to graduate from the police academy. However, the suspension was later rescinded by a judge who deemed it inappropriate to suspend Hyman before she attended a disciplinary hearing, which allowed Hyman to graduate on June 8, 2017.

But she wasn't through the hurdles yet. After Hyman graduated, officials immediately put her on paid administrative leave pending the disciplinary hearing, which was scheduled to begin on November 14.

"I'm not embarrassed because I can own up to things I've done in the past," Hyman told the New York Post prior to the Wednesday announcement. "I don't know what it has to do with me doing the job."

Hyman told the outlet that when she started in the industry she was billed as "a true sexual sadist who hurts people not ­because she has to, but because it truly brings her pleasure," but that in reality the atmosphere was "exactly like WWE wrestling."

"I had a constructed narrative. A constructed character. Anything you read involving ‘Domina Nyx Blake, the Greek Goddess of the Night,' is creative writing," she added.

Now that Hyman has been handed a pink slip, the Journal reports that she has the option to appeal the decision to the Garden State's Civil Service Commission. It is unclear if she plans to do so.