Register
22:56 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Levashov was detained while on vacation with his family in Barcelona. Russia's Vice Consul in Barcelona Stanislav Petrunichev told Sputnik on Sunday that the Russian diplomats were providing all necessary assistance to Levashov and maintaining a constant dialogue with the local police

    US Improves Incarceration Conditions of Russian Citizen Levashov - Consulate

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has improved the imprisonment conditions of Russian citizen Pyotr Levashov after numerous requests by the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian Consulate General in New York said in a statement on Thursday.

    "Russian citizen Levashov’s incarceration conditions have been improved after many appeals of the Russian Consulate General in New York to the US law enforcement agencies, and he was transferred from the solitary confinement to the general population," the Consulate said in a post on its Twitter account.

    READ MORE: Moscow Demands That US Stops 'Hunting' Russians All Over the World

    Representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States will soon visit Levashov, who is detained in a prison in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

    "We are going to visit Levashov in the near future. We stay in constant contact with the prison authorities," the Consulate General said.

    Earlier it was reported that the Russian embassy in Washington had appealed to the US State Department and the US Justice Department demanding that Levashov should be kept in proper conditions and have all the necessary medicines as his health condition is deteriorating.

    Kuwait City
    © AFP 2018/ YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
    Court in Kuwait Refused to Release Detained Russian Citizen - Lawyers
    The embassy noted that the Russian citizen "was placed in a small-sized single cell, in which there was practically no lighting." In addition, in the cell Levashov "is exposed to a constant noise emanating from the neighboring premises." He also has no pillow and proper mattress, which prevent him from sleeping. According to the embassy, as a result of inhuman treatment, the health of the Russian citizen has worsened and despite the fact that Levashov was examined by the prison doctor, the prescribed medicines have not been given to him.

    On February 2, Levashov was extradited to the US from Spain where the programmer was detained on April 7, 2017, at the request of Washington as he was accused of creating malicious software and mass mailing of spam. On the same day, Levashov appeared for the first time in court in Connecticut, where he declared his innocence.

    The defense of the Russian national hopes that at the next court session it would be possible to achieve better conditions of detention and, possibly, a change of prison. In the following months, the prosecutor's office must produce evidence that will be used against the Russian programmer. The jury trial in the case of Levashov may take place at the end of 2018.

    Related:

    Court in Kuwait Refused to Release Detained Russian Citizen - Lawyers
    Swiss Citizen Allegedly Involved in Russian Lawmaker Kerimov’s Case Arrested
    Russian Embassy in US Urges Citizens Stay Vigilant After New York Attack
    Russian Citizen Seleznev Sentenced to 14 Years in US Prison
    Russian 'King' of No Man's Land: Thousands 'Enlisted as Potential Citizens'
    Russian Citizen Seleznev Pleads Guilty to Cashing Out $2Mln
    Tags:
    incarceration, detention, Petr Levashov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok