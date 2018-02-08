Register
18:07 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia

    US Oracle Informs Russian Oil, Gas Companies About Joining Sanctions - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ ANDREY GOLOVANOV
    US
    Get short URL
    201

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US IT giant Oracle informed Russian oil and gas companies that it had joined Washington's elevated sanction policy, and thus would toughen conditions for the provision of products and services to its Russian clients, Russian media reported on Thursday.

    In a letter dated January 12 and obtained by the Kommersant newspaper, Oracle warned Russian partners about its compliance with the new US sanctions demands targeting the oil and gas sector of the Russian economy.

    The sanctions ban providing, exporting, or re-exporting goods, services, or technologies that support deepwater and Arctic offshore exploration and drilling, as well as shale projects involving one of the companies included by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in Directive 4 under Executive Order 13662.

    READ MORE: Anti-Russia Sanctions Have No Impact on Rosneft's Oil, Gas Shelf Projects

    US authorities added Gazprom’s oil and gas field in the Sea of Okhotsk to their blacklist of Russian assets, in an alleged bid to prevent violations of industry sector sanctions, according to a Friday entry in the Federal Register.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Subbotin
    US Extends Russian Industry Sector Sanctions to Gazprom Oil and Gas Field
    A source within one of the Russian oil companies told Kommersant that the restrictions may result in significant difficulties for the Russian oil and gas sector as it is still highly dependent on foreign software.

    On October 31, the US Department of the Treasury expanded the restrictions saying that all the projects with at least 33-percent participation of the sanctioned companies must face sanctions.

    In August, President Donald Trump has signed a bill to slap new sanctions on Russia which targeted Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricted dealings with Russian banks and energy companies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the law "outrageous" and stressed that new sanctions against Russia is a "shameless" attempt of the United States to promote its economic interests in Europe.

    Germany's top diplomat Sigmar Gabriel also criticized anti-Russian sanctions, as according to the minister they can lead to dire consequences for energy supplies in Germany since sanctions affect Russian pipelines.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions Bill: How Trump Administration Misread Russia

    Directive 4 was introduced in 2014 after the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. The document targets 283 companies, including Gazprom, Rosneft, LUKoil, and Surgutneftegaz. The restrictions affect projects launched after January 29 or earlier contracts that are amended, renewed or prolonged.

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Explained His Visit to US Despite Sanctions
    No Guarantees US Not to Introduce New Sanctions 'Tomorrow' - Russian Envoy
    US May Sanction Turkey Following Purchase of Russian S-400 Systems - Reports
    Huntsman Sees Nothing New in US 'Kremlin Report' on Sanctions Against Russia
    Russia Will Retaliate Against US Over Expansion of Sanctions - Foreign Ministry
    Russia to Reciprocate After US Decision to Expand Sanctions Under Magnitsky Act
    Tags:
    Oil, software, gas, sanctions, Oracle, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok