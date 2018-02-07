Trump Signs Memo Establishing National Vetting Center to Identify Terrorists

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to setup a national vetting center to coordinate government efforts at preventing terrorists and criminals from entering the United States, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum to establish a National Vetting Center (NVC) to coordinate the efforts of departments and agencies to better identify individuals seeking to enter the country who present a threat to national security, border security, homeland security, or public safety," the release said on Tuesday.

The NVC will better coordinate these activities in a central location, the release added, to leverage critical intelligence "to identify terrorists, criminals, and other nefarious actors trying to enter and remain within our country."

Previous year, Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13780, which resumed the US restricted refugee admissions programs and also put nationals from 11 countries which were believed to pose a higher risk to US national security under even tougher scrutiny.