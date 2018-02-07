Phoenix Woman Arrested by Border Agents Over Condom Filled with Heroin (PHOTO)

On Monday, the US Custom and Border Protection Agency issued a press release detailing the arrest of a 29-year-old woman caught trying to smuggle a condom filled with 10 ounces of brown heroin into the United States.

The arrest, which took place on Saturday, came about after the woman was directed to a secondary inspection at Arizona's Interstate-19 immigration checkpoint after a canine unit alerted agents to an odor in the woman's Nissan Sentra.

© Courtesy of the US Customs and Border Protection US Customs and Border Protection agents arrest woman for smuggling brown heroin in Arizona

Upon inspecting the woman, officials discovered that she was carrying a condom filled with more than 10 ounces of brown heroin. According to the press release the street value for the package is an estimated $7,800.

The woman was later placed in custody and transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing. She is currently being held on drug smuggling charges.

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, a spokesperson for the border station in Tucson stated that it is not uncommon for officials to find narcotics hidden on a person or in their vehicle. On Saturday, border patrol agents in Salton City, California, apprehended a woman suspected of smuggling meth inside of her car's engine.