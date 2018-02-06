Trump Wants to 'Get Tough' After US Athlete Killed By Illegal Immigrant

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Democratic lawmakers must get tougher on border security and illegal immigration after an undocumented immigrant killed an American football player in a drunk driving crash.

Trump expressed discontent of Democratic lawmakers and suggested to significantly restrict immigration policy amid Indiana homicide involving immigrant.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Alex Gonsales, a Guatemalan citizen who was illegally in the United States, hit and killed Jackson and his driver on Sunday morning in the US state of Indiana, Indiana State Police stated on Monday.

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Gonsales had been deported from the US on two previous occasions, in 2007 and 2009, the statement said.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday said Gonsales also had a previous conviction for drunk driving in the US state of California, as well as other criminal misdemeanor convictions in both California and Indiana.

The Trump administration blamed the Democratic Party for the project breakdown, alleging that Democrats hampered the immigration reform which was a foundation of Trump's electoral program. The Democrats are seeking to protect the DACA program intended to defend the so-called "dreamers" — migrants, who arrived in the US as children, whilst Trump's immigration reform was trying to change it in order to prevent uncontrolled immigration.