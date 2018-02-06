US Demands Rejection of Kaspersky Lab's Lawsuit Over US Ban on Company Products

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US prosecutor's office has demanded that a US federal court reject Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Lab's motion filed against the US decision to prohibit the use of the company's products in the computer systems of state agencies.

According to the prosecutors' demand, the Russian company has no grounds to prosecute the DHS decision forbidding the use of Kaspersky Lab's products.

The prosecutor's office added that the US military budget, which had the effect of law, prohibits the use by federal agencies of software produced by the Russian IT giant, which is why even the cancellation of the DHS verdict would not change the situation.

The lawyers of the Russian company claim that the DHS move violates the company's rights in the United States guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the right for proper legal proceedings. They also emphasize that the decision by the US authorities has a major negative effect on the company's business activities as the leading companies selling Kaspersky Lab's software have refused to sell its products to customers.

The software firm insists that it operates independently and has never worked for any government or engaged in cyber espionage activities.

In September, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) commanded US state agencies and departments to stop using Kaspersky Lab's products due to their potential threat to US cybersecurity. In December, the ban was signed into law by US President Donald Trump. In January, the company filed an injunction to dispute the DHS's decision in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.