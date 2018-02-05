'Must Be Stopped': Trump Accuses Top Democrat of Leaking Confidential Info

US President Donald Trump has voiced his accusations against Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

"Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!" Trump stated.

The statement was made amid a Twitter scrimmage between them: commenting on the recently released Republican memo on FBI and DOJ, Trump stated that the document indicates that there was no collision between his election campaign and Russia. Adam Schiff, in his turn, fended off this argument, saying that former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos not Carter Page, was involved collusion with the Russians.

Quite the opposite, Mr. President. The most important fact disclosed in this otherwise shoddy memo was that FBI investigation began July 2016 with your advisor, Papadopoulos, who was secretly discussing stolen Clinton emails with the Russians. https://t.co/2rGOE1jGg2 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) 3 февраля 2018 г.

The memorandum, released by Republicans on February 2, implies that the FBI abused power in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election, accusing top officials of political bias in the probe.

The memo's conclusions have raised questions about the legitimacy and legality of certain interactions between the US Department of Justice and the FBI, revealing the violation of surveillance laws in the investigation into the Trump presidential campaign.

Both sides under the investigation: the Trump administration and the Kremlin, have repeatedly denied all the accusations of collusion. Moscow has rebuffed unsubstantiated claims of meddling with the US vote, saying that such actions contradict the principles of Russia's foreign policy.