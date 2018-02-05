Register
15:00 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign Carter Page (File)

    Trump's Ex-Adviser Reportedly Assisted Russia in Preparation for G20 Presidency

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser Carter Page said in 2013 that he had assisted Russia in its G20 presidency, local media reported amid the ongoing US investigation into possible links between Trump's team and Moscow.

    "Over the past half year, I have had the privilege to serve as an informal adviser to the staff of the Kremlin in preparation for their Presidency of the G-20 Summit next month, where energy issues will be a prominent point on the agenda," Page's letter dated August 25, 2013, and obtained by the Time outlet, said.

    The Time received the letter from an editor of a publishing house, with whom Page was engaged in a correspondence on a book about Russian policy in Central Asia for publication by the academic press.

    The editor said that the book provided a point of view, which significantly differed from other scholars. Page is said to have been more positive about the course of the reforms in Russia and Moscow's policy in Central Asia.

    READ MORE: Ex-EU Adviser: Page's Admission Fails to Advance Russia-Trump Collusion Probe

    On February 2, the Republicans released a memo, accusing FBI and Justice Department officials of political bias against President Donald Trump in their investigation of Russian alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

    Mike Pompeo
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mike Pompeo
    A Bridge to Sell: CIA Boss Claims Russia Poised to Meddle in Yet Another US Election
    US media has already accused Page of having links to the Russian intelligence services, saying that the latter tried to recruit him in 2013, when Page served as an energy consultant. Author of an anti-Trump dossier Christopher Steele also claimed that Page visited Russia in July 2016, where he allegedly met with the Rosneft oil giant's CEO Igor Sechin. However, Page himself refuted the information.

    The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its internal affairs, particularly in the 2016 presidential election and is investigating into Trump's team members' possible links to Russia. Russian officials have refuted all the accusations saying that the US establishment was trying to use the issue to pursue its political goals.

    Related:

    Fake News: Russia and Sputnik Accused of Meddling in Malaysian Elections
    CIA Chief Says Russia's Meddled in US Elections 'for Decades', Gets Trolled
    ¡Dios Mio! US Now Accuses Russia of Meddling in Mexican Elections, Too
    Tags:
    assistance, G20 summit, Carter Page, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok