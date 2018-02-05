Trump's Ex-Adviser Reportedly Assisted Russia in Preparation for G20 Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser Carter Page said in 2013 that he had assisted Russia in its G20 presidency, local media reported amid the ongoing US investigation into possible links between Trump's team and Moscow.

"Over the past half year, I have had the privilege to serve as an informal adviser to the staff of the Kremlin in preparation for their Presidency of the G-20 Summit next month, where energy issues will be a prominent point on the agenda," Page's letter dated August 25, 2013, and obtained by the Time outlet, said.

The Time received the letter from an editor of a publishing house, with whom Page was engaged in a correspondence on a book about Russian policy in Central Asia for publication by the academic press.

The editor said that the book provided a point of view, which significantly differed from other scholars. Page is said to have been more positive about the course of the reforms in Russia and Moscow's policy in Central Asia.

READ MORE: Ex-EU Adviser: Page's Admission Fails to Advance Russia-Trump Collusion Probe

On February 2, the Republicans released a memo, accusing FBI and Justice Department officials of political bias against President Donald Trump in their investigation of Russian alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

US media has already accused Page of having links to the Russian intelligence services, saying that the latter tried to recruit him in 2013, when Page served as an energy consultant. Author of an anti-Trump dossier Christopher Steele also claimed that Page visited Russia in July 2016, where he allegedly met with the Rosneft oil giant's CEO Igor Sechin. However, Page himself refuted the information.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its internal affairs, particularly in the 2016 presidential election and is investigating into Trump's team members' possible links to Russia. Russian officials have refuted all the accusations saying that the US establishment was trying to use the issue to pursue its political goals.