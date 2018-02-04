Train Derails Between New York and Miami, Multiple Injuries Reported

According to the official Twitter account of the Lexington County Sheriff , as a result of the collision several train cars derailed. Rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident.
🔴 #Breaking: Amtrak says train operating between New York and Miami with 8 crew members and 139 passengers has collided with a freight train in South Carolina. Local authorities are responding to the scene, with injuries reported.— Roger Simas 🇨🇦 (@SimasRealEstate) 4 февраля 2018 г.
Developing story.#Amtrak #news pic.twitter.com/lGYOJ2qcog
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)