Nothing to See Here: Trump Says No Russia Collusion, Talks Economy Instead

"Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages —and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages- and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 февраля 2018 г.
The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election and collusion between Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin.
Another investigation into the purported interference is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Justice under Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
All comments
Show new comments (0)