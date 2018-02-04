Nothing to See Here: Trump Says No Russia Collusion, Talks Economy Instead

US President Donald Trump said it would be better to pay more attention to increasing wages and number of jobs in the United States instead of the alleged "collusion with Russia," which had not been proved.

"Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages —and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, the US president called an investigation into his campaign's alleged ties with Russia "an American disgrace."

The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election and collusion between Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin.

Another investigation into the purported interference is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Justice under Special Counsel Robert Mueller.