'Part of Our Family is Back': Dog Returns Home Ten Years After It Went Missing

Good news might come unexpectedly even when after losing all hope. Here is the fairytale-like story of a US family whose dog ran away many years ago.

An American family from Pennsylvania was reunited with their dog Abby, who disappeared ten years ago, the channel WCPO Cincinnati reported.

"It feels like a part of my kids' childhood is back, part of our family is back," Debra Suierveld, the dog's owner, told USA Today. "It's pretty awesome."

The Suiervelds were sure that they would never see the beloved pet again. However, earlier this week, the dog unexpectedly appeared on the doorstep of a local resident's house in Lower Burrell, just 16 kilometers from Abby's owners.

The man got in touch with a local animal welfare center, which then found out whom Abby belonged to with the help of a microchip.

The dog is completely healthy, and the family assumes that someone was taking care of her all these years.