DOJ to Face 'No Changes' After Republican Memo on Political Bias - White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department (DOJ) will face "no changes" following the release of a memo by Republicans in the US House of Representatives regarding alleged abuses committed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the DOJ within the Russian probe, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said.

"I'm saying it on behalf of the White House, and that's that no changes are going to be made at the Department of Justice… We fully expect Rod Rosenstein to continue on as the deputy attorney general," Shah told CNN.

Following the publication of the memo on Friday, US President Donald Trump refused to say whether he would dismiss the top Justice Department official. Senior US Senate and House Democrats said in a letter to Trump that if he uses the Republican memo to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or stop the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it will be viewed as obstruction of justice.

The memo accuses FBI and Justice Department officials of political bias against President Donald Trump in their investigation of Russian alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. According to the memo, FBI and DOJ staff also abused surveillance laws in the investigation of Trump campaign.

The memo, in particular, revealed that Rosenstein had approved at least one Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in order to find any potential ties between Trump campaign and Russia.

Opposition Democrats prepare their own document, in which they plan to accuse the Republicans of attacking special services and question the methods of Republicans' work. Speaking further, Shah said that Trump, in general, was not against publishing the report.