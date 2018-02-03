The Goose Strikes Back: Dead Bird Falls on Hunter's Head After Being Shot

An amusing, but dangerous incident occurred near the Miles River on Maryland's Eastern Shore, when 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting waterfowls with three other people.

After firing at a flock of geese, one of the birds fell on Meilhammer's head, knocking him unconscious and causing head and facial injuries, including two broken teeth.

The unlucky hunter was then brought to a hospital by a chopper; upon returning to consciousness, Meilhammer knew who he was, but knew nothing about the incident.

READ MORE: French Hunter Unwittingly Kills Innocent Hiker

According to medical personnel, Meilhammer is in stable condition but sustained a "severe" head injury and is waiting for a further medical examination at a Baltimore trauma center.