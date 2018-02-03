Register
09:50 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.

    Russia Probe Memo Released After President Trump Declassified It – Reports

    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Donald Trump has allowed the release of the controversial memo that alleges the FBI abused power in its investigation into ostensible Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

    Devin Nunes, the House intelligence committee chairman, made the Republican secret memo public on February 2, which is regarded by Democrats as an attempt to delegitimize Robert Mueller’s probe into the alleged collusion between the Kremlin and Trump’s campaign that “influenced” the outcome of US presidential race.

    The four-page memo alleges bias against Donald Trump at the FBI and Justice Department, claims that its findings “raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality of certain DOJ and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC)” and “represent a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuse related to the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] process.”

    READ MORE: Robot Plot? Thought Not: Twitter Users Prove #ReleaseTheMemo is (Mostly) Humans

    Nunes said in a statement Friday that he hopes the release will "shine a light on this alarming series of events so we can make reforms that allow the American people to have full faith and confidence in their governing institutions."

    According to the released document, a dossier assembled by former British spy Cristopher Steele was used as a source to extend surveillance on Trump’s adviser Carter Page because he spoke with the media. The memo suggests that Steele was “desperate that Donald Trump not got elected and was passionate about him not being president,” which is a “clear evidence of Steele’s bias.” The memo also alleges that Steele “was suspended and then terminated as an FBI source for what the FBI defines as the most serious of violations — an unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI.”

    READ MORE: Trump on GOP Memo: 'I Think It's a Disgrace What's Happened in Our Country'

    "I think it's a disgrace what's happening in our country. A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said, referring to the matter.

    Former FBI Director James Comey couldn’t help but comment on the news:

    The FBI Agents Association on Friday said in a statement that agents "have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission."

    "The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution. The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world's preeminent law enforcement agency. FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission."

    The memo was compiled by Devin Nunes and alleges that DOJ officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, were spying on Donald Trump while he was running for president. Democrats, for their part, explicitly claimed that the memo was misleading and based on a selective use of highly classified information, meant to undermine Robert Mueller’s probe. President Trump, as well as Russian authorities, has denied all accusations of collusion and the Kremlin’s meddling in US elections.

    Tags:
    Russia probe, alleged Russian meddling, Election2016, FBI, Devin Nunes, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, James Comey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok