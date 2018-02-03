'Thorough Analysis and Careful Deliberations': Trump Sees New NPR as Realistic

"After a year of thorough analysis and careful deliberations across our government, today, my Administration is announcing the conclusions of this review," Trump said Friday. "These conclusions are grounded in a realistic assessment of the global security environment, the need to deter the use of the most destructive weapons on earth, and our nation’s long-standing commitment to nuclear non-proliferation."
The US president noted that the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review addresses those challenges.
"The strategy develops capabilities aimed at making use of nuclear weapons less likely. It enhances deterrence of strategic attacks against our Nation, and our allies and partners, that may not come in the form of nuclear weapons," Trump said.
Pentagon officials released the Nuclear Posture Review earlier on Friday, a document which sets forth the Trump administration's nuclear strategy and rationale for modernizing US sea, air and land-based strategic nuclear forces, also known as the Nuclear TRIAD.
