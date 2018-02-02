US Sanctions Seven Entities, Six Individuals With Ties to Hezbollah - Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has added seven entities to a list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) and issued sanctions against them for financial ties to Hezbollah, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a press release on Friday.

The entities include Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting, Sierra Leone-based Blue Lagoon Group and Kanso Fishing Agency, Ghana-based Star Trade Ghana, Liberia-based Dolphin Trading Company, Sky Trade Company and Golden Fish Liberia.

The Treasury also included six individuals to the sanctions list.

"OFAC designated Lebanon-based Jihad Muhammad Qansu, Ali Muhammad Qansu, Issam Ahmad Saad, and Nabil Mahmoud Assaf, and Iraq-based Abdul Latif Saad and Muhammad Badr-Al-Din for acting for or on behalf of Hizballah member and financier Adham Tabaja or his company, Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW