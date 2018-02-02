Register
17:33 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    US Envoy to UN Says Moscow 'Not to Be Washington's Friend Unless Changes Policy'

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    0 09

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not a friend to the United States and will not be until its government has "the values that it has," US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said at the retreat of the Republican Party.

    "[Moscow] is not, will not, be our friend… As long as their government has the values that it has, and as long as it conducts itself the way it does internationally," Haley said Thursday, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

    Haley said that she believed Moscow to be involved in the attempts to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election, calling it "an outrageous thing."

    READ MORE: CIA Would Put US Lives at Greater Risk if It Does Not Work With Russia — Pompeo

    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Big Moskvoretsky Bridge
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Kremlin Report: Analysts Explain Why US Effort to Sap Russia Doomed to Failure
    Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in the US election, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them groundless and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointing out that the claims had never been backed up by any evidence.

    The US ambassador to the United Nations also accused Moscow of backing the Syrian government, protecting Iran from more thorough legal inspections and illegally occupying Ukrainian territory.

    "Russia hates all of those moves, and most of them did not exist before this administration… And that's the way it should be, until Russia starts to act like a responsible country," the US Ambassador to UN concluded.

    Ukraine and a number of Western countries do not recognize the decision of the Crimean residents to rejoin Russia. More than 90 percent of the region's inhabitants voted for the reunification in March 2014, shortly after the new government came to power in Kiev.

    READ MORE: Under Siege: CIA Chief Says Cooperation With Russia Is Critical for US Security

    Since 2014 the relations between Washington and Moscow have been strained, with the US imposing sanctions on Russia. Both sides characterized the current state of bilateral relations as the worst since the Cold War. However, Moscow continues to call for mutually beneficial cooperation with the US on equal terms.

    Related:

    Despite US Warning, Turkey Has No Plans to Abandon S-400 Deal With Russia – MP
    Russian PM: Eurasian Union States Should Align Approaches in Use of Cryptoassets
    Under Siege: CIA Chief Says Cooperation With Russia Is Critical for US Security
    US Aircraft Carrier Deploys to Virginia Coast Where Russian Spy Ship Was Spotted
    Kremlin Report: Analysts Explain Why US Effort to Sap Russia Doomed to Failure
    Analyst Explains Why US Giving Green Light to Second Batch of Russian LNG
    Russia Calls on US to Resolve Military Flight Safety Issues Through Talks
    Tags:
    policy change, relations, Nikki Haley, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok