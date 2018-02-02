Register
02:57 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Los Angeles police officers investigate a shooting in South Central Los Angles on Monday, Dec. 29, 2014

    Pre-teen Girl Shoots Five People in Los Angeles

    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    US
    Get short URL
    112

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 12-year-old female student shot five individuals, one of whom is in critical condition, at a school in California, Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Erick Scott said during a press conference.

    "Ultimately, there’s been a total of five that were injured, so we had a 15-year-old male that suffered a gunshot wound to the head that we placed in critical yet stable condition," Scott said on Thursday. "We also had a 15-year-old female that suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist and we’re placing in fair condition."

    The other three individuals suffered abrasions, Scott told reporters.

    Police line
    CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster
    Shooting at Car Wash in US Pennsylvania: Five Killed, One Injured (PHOTO)
    The suspected shooter is in police custody, a Los Angeles Police Department official said. The alleged gunman used a semi-automatic weapon, he added.

    The investigation into the shooting, which occurred Thursday morning at Sal Castro Middle School, is ongoing, authorities said.

    Los Angeles incident became a second US school shooting in less than two weeks.

    On January 23, two students were killed in a school shooting in the US state of Kentucky by a 15-year-old classmate.

    Related:

    Shooting at Car Wash in US Pennsylvania: Five Killed, One Injured - Reports
    US School Shooting Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injured (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    US Creates School Shooting Simulator to 'Help Teachers Understand What To Do'
    At Least One Dead, 6 Injured in Shooting in US State of Colorado - Reports
    ‘Almost Inevitable’ US Air Force Will Be Sued Over Texas Mass Shooting
    Tags:
    incident, casualties, teens, girl, shooting, Sal Castro Middle School, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok