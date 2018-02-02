Pre-teen Girl Shoots Five People in Los Angeles

"Ultimately, there’s been a total of five that were injured, so we had a 15-year-old male that suffered a gunshot wound to the head that we placed in critical yet stable condition," Scott said on Thursday. "We also had a 15-year-old female that suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist and we’re placing in fair condition."
#News #fb A 12-Year-Old Girl Has Been Arrested After Shooting 4 Kids At An LA Middle School, Police Say https://t.co/YUQjI3LFpR pic.twitter.com/tt6gPPUkW0— Mark Heintz (@heintz_mark) 1 февраля 2018 г.
The other three individuals suffered abrasions, Scott told reporters.
gunman used a semi-automatic weapon, he added.
The scene at Sal Castro Middle School on campus Belmont High near DTLA. LAPD confirms two people shot by student inside of a classroom. Shooter in custody, a girl believed to be a student. Victims are 15, boy and girl. Boy shot in the head. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/wgrJEQ3EjG— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) 1 февраля 2018 г.
The investigation into the shooting, which occurred Thursday morning at Sal Castro Middle School, is ongoing, authorities said.
Los Angeles incident became a second US school shooting in less than two weeks.
On January 23, two students were killed in a school shooting in the US state of Kentucky by a 15-year-old classmate.
Parents wait to be reunited w children after a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School pic.twitter.com/84oyQWGDYA— Angie Crouch (@AngieNBCLA) 1 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)