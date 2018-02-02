Pre-teen Girl Shoots Five People in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 12-year-old female student shot five individuals, one of whom is in critical condition, at a school in California, Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Erick Scott said during a press conference.

"Ultimately, there’s been a total of five that were injured, so we had a 15-year-old male that suffered a gunshot wound to the head that we placed in critical yet stable condition," Scott said on Thursday. "We also had a 15-year-old female that suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist and we’re placing in fair condition."

The other three individuals suffered abrasions, Scott told reporters.

The scene at Sal Castro Middle School on campus Belmont High near DTLA. LAPD confirms two people shot by student inside of a classroom. Shooter in custody, a girl believed to be a student. Victims are 15, boy and girl. Boy shot in the head. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/wgrJEQ3EjG — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) 1 февраля 2018 г.

The suspected shooter is in police custody, a Los Angeles Police Department official said. The alleged gunman used a semi-automatic weapon, he added.

The investigation into the shooting, which occurred Thursday morning at Sal Castro Middle School, is ongoing, authorities said.

Los Angeles incident became a second US school shooting in less than two weeks.

On January 23, two students were killed in a school shooting in the US state of Kentucky by a 15-year-old classmate.