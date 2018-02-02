Register
02 February 2018
    Empty desks in a classroom

    Alabama High School Suspends Students After Same-Gender Prom Proposal

    Cali4beach
    US
    330

    On Wednesday, two girls at Alabama's Alexandria High School landed in in-school suspension after one of the students asked her partner to the prom during a school talent show.

    According to Ashley Fadely, a senior at the school, one of the girls that got in trouble was the one that initiated the promposal and the other was a friend that helped arranged the big ask.

    Speaking with Al.com, Fadely told the outlet that the girlfriend who was asked to the prom was not disciplined.

    "I was there when it happened," the senior said of the Tuesday promposal. "It was right after her performance. No words were spoken by them. They just got happy, hugged and that was it."

    The Finnish Parliament approved a legislative proposal to introduce equal marriage rights in a vote on Friday, which will enter into force on March 1, 2017.
    © East News/ AP
    Bermuda Votes to Replace Same-Sex Marriage With Civil Partnerships

    But that's not the end of the story. Since classes were let out right after the talent show, the two girls were in for a big shock the next day when they arrived at school and found out that they were going to be punished.

    Per the frustrated teenager, Alexandria High School officials labelled the prom invitation a "disruption."

    "If it was a male or female student, nothing would have been done," she said, before suggesting that some students are planning to boycott the prom. "I don't think it was right that they might not be allowed to go to prom. I'm not going to prom. Some students have been trying to get refunds for prom."

    And it's not just the currently enrolled students that are upset about the school's decision. Since news broke of the incident, former students have begun to voice their opinions as well.

    ​Upset, Nick Wyville, now a sophomore at Harvard College, took to Facebook to vent his frustration. Saying the school acted "out of hatred and intolerance," he reported that he'd sent a letter urging the school to drop its charges against the two students.

    "Federal law and the United State Constitution bars the harassment of LGBT students in public high school," the letter reads. "This is a clear violation of the law and it tramples the two young girls' moral character. I hope you can resolve this incident."

    The school has yet to comment on the incident.

    Related:

    Muslim Groups in Malaysia, Indonesia Boycott Starbucks Over LGBTQ Support
    California Imposes Sanctions on 8 Red States Over LGBTQ Issues, Faces Backlash
    North Carolina 'Repeals' Anti-LGBTQ Bill by Replacing it With Another
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Behind White House Extension of LGBTQ Protections
    Trump to Uphold 2014 Executive Order Protecting LGBTQ Rights - White House
    Tags:
    students, high school, same-gender, Alabama
