22:20 GMT +301 February 2018
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Top US Democrats Demand Removal of House Intel Chair for Altering FBI Memo

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Devin Nunes must be removed from the House Intelligence Committee for materially altering a Republican memo alleging the FBI illegally spied on President Donald Trump’s campaign, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

    "It has now come to our attention that Congressman Nunes deliberately and materially altered the contents of the memo since it was voted on by the House Republicans," Pelosi said in a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan. "This action is not only dangerous, it is illegitimate, and violates House rules… Congressman Nunes’ deliberately dishonest actions make him unfit to serve as Chairman, and he must be removed immediately from this position."

    ​Pelosi said Nunes abused his position as chairman of the House intelligence committee by launching a cover-up campaign for the White House to discredit investigations into the Trump-Russia scandal.

    Schumer in a separate letter called on the House Speaker to remove Nunes and back swift passage of legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to media after a House Intelligence Committee meeting , Dec. 6, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US Lawmakers Ask Twitter, Facebook for Info on Media Campaign Behind GOP Memo
    Meanwhile, a White House official told reporters that US President Donald Trump has read the memo from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee regarding FBI abuses of surveillance.

    Nunes said in a statement on Wednesday that it is clear top FBI and Justice Department officials used the unverified information to keep a counter-intelligence investigation going during the campaign.

    On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the four-page memo which alleges Justice Department and FBI high-level officials misused power in relation to surveillance of Trump's presidential campaign.

    Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it meddled in US politics, including accusations that it interfered in the 2016 US election.

