US Treasury Included Classified Annex in 'Kremlin Report' to Avoid Asset Flight

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Treasury included a classified addition to the recently released "Kremlin report" to prevent potential asset flight, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

"In addition to an unclassified report naming 210 individuals based on publicly available sources, the report also included a classified analysis that describes to Congress additional information," the statement said. "Treasury included a classified annex in the report in order to avoid potential asset flight from the named individuals and entities, as well as to prevent disclosure of sensitive information."

The Treasury explained that the annex included links to corruption and international business affiliations of the named Russian persons.

The US Treasury published the 'Kremlin report' on Monday, putting all the members of the Russian government, leaders of major state companies and banks, as well as top Russian businessmen with a fortune of up to $1 billion on the list of individuals who may face sanctions in the future. The list includes 210 individuals.

The "Kremlin report" does not stipulate that sanctions are imposed automatically.

At the same time, US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, speaking before the US Senate, said that the new sanctions against Russia will be prepared in the upcoming months.