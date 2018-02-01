State Department's Top Career Diplomat Tom Shannon to Retire - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon is retiring from the US State Department but will remain in his post until a successor has been confirmed, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Thursday.

"Undersecretary Shannon has given a lifetime of service to the American people @StateDept," Nauert said in a Twitter message. "He will stay on until a successor is named to ensure a smooth transition."

Tom Shannon has announced he's stepping down. He's served under 6 presidents (both R & D) since 1984. #7News pic.twitter.com/MHRi0kB9bC — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) February 1, 2018

​Shannon, who started his career in the State Department in 1984 and has served under six US presidents, has made a great contribution to the US diplomacy.

Tom Shannon has been an anchor of American foreign policy, the top career diplomat at the State Department, and a steady hand on the tiller in turbulent times. https://t.co/Kc2cJBD6uy — Andrew Selee (@SeleeAndrew) February 1, 2018

This is a big loss. Tom Shannon is a first rate diplomat…and a very good man. He has made a huge contribution to American and the State Department, already hobbled, will be further weakened without him. https://t.co/ScIk88Dmaq — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 1, 2018

#Breaking: Top career U.S. diplomat to step down in blow to State Dept. as Trump administration confronts numerous int'l challenges. Tom Shannon told agency staffers this morning he will retire as soon as a successor for his Senate-confirmed post is chosen & ready. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/e5dRajwxb3 — Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) February 1, 2018

​According to the diplomat, the reasons behind his retirement are personal and not political.

Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon announces his retirement in a letter: “My decision is person and driven by a desire to tend to my family, take stock of my life, and set a new direction for my remaining years.” — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 1, 2018

As undersecretary of state for political affairs, the State Department's third-ranking official, Shannon has played a leading role in US diplomacy on Russia, leading US delegations to the country and holding several meetings with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

In their most recent meeting, Shannon and Ryabkov held a working lunch in Washington DC in December, but no information was provided about their discussion.

In September the two top diplomats met in Finland for a discussion on a range of bilateral topics, including as the US decision to shut down Russian diplomatic facilities in Washington, DC and New York, cybersecurity and the countries' compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.