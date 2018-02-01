US Prosecutors Probing Global Sports Corruption: Racketeering, Money Laundering

US prosecutors are looking at global and local Olympic authorities as well as the world athletics’ governing body IAAF in a far-reaching corruption probe, US media reported.

Grand jury subpoenas were issued to an attorney’s office in New York to investigate suspected fraud, money laundering and racketeering at some of the world’s biggest sports organizations, the New York Times said Wednesday.

According to a subpoena seen by the media outlet, the Justice Department is looking at possible corruption at the International Association of Athletics Federations, which awarded the 2019 and 2021 athletics events to Doha in Qatar and Eugene in the US state of Oregon.

The US subpoena reportedly allows prosecutors to request testimonies, financial records and other relevant documents going as far back as 2013. The athletics championships are under investigation in France on graft charges.

The investigation is being reportedly conducted by the US attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which has earlier probed FIFA and alleged doping abuses in Russia.