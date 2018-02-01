Register
09:38 GMT +301 February 2018
    Athletes compete in the Women 60 m Final event at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in the Ergo Arena in the Polish coastal town of Sopot, on March 9, 2014

    US Prosecutors Probing Global Sports Corruption: Racketeering, Money Laundering

    © AFP 2018/ JOHANNES EISELE
    US
    US prosecutors are looking at global and local Olympic authorities as well as the world athletics’ governing body IAAF in a far-reaching corruption probe, US media reported.

    Grand jury subpoenas were issued to an attorney’s office in New York to investigate suspected fraud, money laundering and racketeering at some of the world’s biggest sports organizations, the New York Times said Wednesday.

    Fancy Bear publish second part of hacked WADA data
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Oops They Did It Again: Fancy Bears Hackers Release New Docs on Doping, Corruption in Sports
    According to a subpoena seen by the media outlet, the Justice Department is looking at possible corruption at the International Association of Athletics Federations, which awarded the 2019 and 2021 athletics events to Doha in Qatar and Eugene in the US state of Oregon.

    The US subpoena reportedly allows prosecutors to request testimonies, financial records and other relevant documents going as far back as 2013. The athletics championships are under investigation in France on graft charges.

    The investigation is being reportedly conducted by the US attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which has earlier probed FIFA and alleged doping abuses in Russia.

    Tags:
    doping, athletics, money laundering, racketeering, investigation, corruption, sports, IAAF, U.S. Department of Justice, United States
