Trump Allegedly Sought Loyalty of Mueller's Boss in Russiagate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein where the Russia investigation was headed and whether the Justice Department official was playing on the same team, a move that US media reported.

Sources familiar with a December meeting between Trump and Rosenstein told CNN that Trump wanted to know if Rosenstein was "on my team." According to the media reports, Rosenstein appeared surprised by Trump's questions, saying, "Of course, we're all on your team, Mr. President." However, it was not clear what Trump meant by his questions or how Rosenstein interpreted them.

In the same meeting, which took place before Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee, Trump told Rosenstein he had given some members of the committee questions that they could ask.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department would comment on CNN's story.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest information about this meeting could raise new questions about whether Trump is trying to interfere in the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election, as well as alleged collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign team.

Notably, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is responsible for overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian alleged meddling in the the 2016 US election.

Both the Trump administration and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied the allegations. Russia has also denied accusations of meddling in the US vote, insisting that it does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs.