Stormy Daniels Hints Latest Statement Denying Trump Affair is Not Real

The Stormy Daniels story took another turn Tuesday night after the adult film star was interviewed by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel following US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Hours before Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Cliffords, was scheduled to appear on the ABC talk show, a statement, presumably released by Daniels, was put out into the world.

"Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago," the statement reads. "The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, [2011], 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018."

"I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened," the statement continued.

​When Daniels joined Kimmel that night, the talk show host wasted no time pointing out a curious find regarding the statement.

"This is what fascinates me… the signature on your original statement does not match the signature on the [Tuesday] statement," Kimmel told Daniels, before showing the audience several pieces of signed memorabilia. "Did you sign this letter that was released today?"

A smirking Daniels responded with a "I don't know, did I?" before saying that it "doesn't look like my signature."

When asked where the letter could have originated, the 38-year-old suggested that it likely "came from the internet."

"I also work for the FBI and I'm a man, according to the Internet today," she said.

Though Daniels remained tight-lipped for the remainder of the interview whenever Kimmel made inquiries into her alleged relationship with POTUS, the story of whether or not the statement was real became even more warped Wednesday when the actress' lawyer contradicted Daniels claims.

Wait, a contradiction of a contradiction means it's real, right? Or isn't it? We're as lost as you.

"She was having fun on Kimmel and being her normal playful self," Keith Davidson, Daniels' attorney, told the Guardian. "The signature is indeed hers, as she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez."

Allegations of the Daniels-Trump relationship made headlines after the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the month that Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, brokered a $130,000 payment to keep Daniels from publicly discussing the relationship.