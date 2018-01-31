Register
23:55 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    File Photo of Porn Star Stormy Daniels

    Stormy Daniels Hints Latest Statement Denying Trump Affair is Not Real

    © AP Photo/ Bill Haber
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Stormy Daniels story took another turn Tuesday night after the adult film star was interviewed by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel following US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

    Hours before Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Cliffords, was scheduled to appear on the ABC talk show, a statement, presumably released by Daniels, was put out into the world.

    "Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago," the statement reads. "The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, [2011], 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018."

    "I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened," the statement continued.

    ​When Daniels joined Kimmel that night, the talk show host wasted no time pointing out a curious find regarding the statement.

    "This is what fascinates me… the signature on your original statement does not match the signature on the [Tuesday] statement," Kimmel told Daniels, before showing the audience several pieces of signed memorabilia. "Did you sign this letter that was released today?"

    A smirking Daniels responded with a "I don't know, did I?" before saying that it "doesn't look like my signature."

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, December 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    President Vanilla: Trump's Sexual Skills ‘Textbook Generic,' Porn Star Stormy Daniels Claims

    When asked where the letter could have originated, the 38-year-old suggested that it likely "came from the internet."

    "I also work for the FBI and I'm a man, according to the Internet today," she said.

    Though Daniels remained tight-lipped for the remainder of the interview whenever Kimmel made inquiries into her alleged relationship with POTUS, the story of whether or not the statement was real became even more warped Wednesday when the actress' lawyer contradicted Daniels claims.

    Wait, a contradiction of a contradiction means it's real, right? Or isn't it? We're as lost as you.

    "She was having fun on Kimmel and being her normal playful self," Keith Davidson, Daniels' attorney, told the Guardian. "The signature is indeed hers, as she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez."

    Allegations of the Daniels-Trump relationship made headlines after the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the month that Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, brokered a $130,000 payment to keep Daniels from publicly discussing the relationship.

    Related:

    Drum Roll Please: Michelle Obama Opens Up on What Was in Trump's Gift Box
    FBI Studying Second Dossier on Trump's Alleged Collusion With Russia - Reports
    Ex-Porn Star Stormy Daniels Denies Affair With Trump 'Because it Never Happened'
    Myth vs Reality: The State of the Union Under Trump
    Democrats, Hollywood Lash Out at Trump's Address, Twitter Strikes Back
    Tags:
    Donald J. Trump, Stormy Daniels, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok