Mattis Reportedly Considers Banning Pentagon Staff From Bringing Personal Phones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is actively considering a new policy that would not permit military and civilian personnel at the Pentagon to bring their personal cell phones to work, media reported on Wednesday.

A Defense Department official told CNN the review was triggered by the same intelligence that paved the way to the ban of personal cell phones among staffers in the West Wing of the White House.

The review originated after some Pentagon employees brought their personal cell phones into classified areas of the building, according to the report.

​The Pentagon is made up of about 23,000 military and civilian staff. Installing lockers to accommodate so many employees will be a big challenge, the remedy may include tightening the rules already in place, the report said.