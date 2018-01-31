Democrats, Hollywood Lash Out at Trump's Address, Twitter Strikes Back

The State of the Union Address delivered by US President Donald Trump on January 30 became a hot topic in the United States, with lawmakers, Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people offering varying opinions about the speech.

Democratic Senator Nancy Pelosi mercilessly criticized Trump’s address, describing it as a “self-congratulatory speech” that lacked vision, and accusing the president of dividing the country rather than uniting it.

"He promised unity, but sowed division. America deserves better," the senator tweeted.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also took a dim view of the Trump’s speech, claiming that it “stoked the fires of division” instead of bringing the nation "closer together."

He also criticized the president’s address even before it was delivered, insisting that Trump will likely try and take credit for the ongoing economic recovery while the real praise for this feat should, according to Senator Schumer, go to Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

"Two words I don't think we'll hear tonight on the economy? Thanks, Obama," Schumer told media.

Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy who delivered the Democratic Party’s response to Trump’s speech accused the White House of "targeting the laws" that protect Americans.

"This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us — they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection," Kennedy said.

A CNN instant poll also revealed that 48 percent of the viewers felt "very positive" about Trump’s speech, with 22 percent feeling "somewhat positive."

It turned out however that many did not share the grim assessments made by the Democratic lawmakers, with people on Twitter praising Trump’s speech and mocking the Democrats’ stance.

Look at the members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they hold their applause for the LOWEST BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT OF ALL TIME!



Many Hollywood celebrities have also exhibited their somewhat trademark contempt for Trump, taking shots at the president and the speech he delivered.

