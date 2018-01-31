Shocking PHOTOS Show Deadly Helicopter Crash Into Home in California

"You just knew something horrible had happened," an eyewitness reportedly said.

At least three people have died as a helicopter crashed into a home in California, according to Newport Beach Police.

There have been four passengers aboard the chopper, who have been transported for medical aid, police said, adding that one person of the ground has also been involved in the crash.

"It was like a train hitting a wall," Los Angeles Times quoted a witness, Paddi Faubion, who was inside her home, as saying. "You just knew something horrible had happened."

Per Newport Beach Fire, 3 dead, total 5 patients, helicopter into house 41 Egert Ct. LIVE now on NBC4 @NBCLA @VikkiNBCLA pic.twitter.com/k8YqqmpbS1 — Rosa Ordaz (@RosaNBCLA) 30 января 2018 г.

BREAKING: Helicopter crashes into Newport Beach home. Possibly 5 onboard. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/F1QyjCfGOY — Ruby Chen Morales (@rubychenmorales) 30 января 2018 г.

The reason for the crash hasn't been immediately clear.