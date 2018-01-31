Texas Teacher Behind Bars After Allegedly Performing Oral Sex on Sleeping Teen

On Wednesday, Manuel Alejandro Gamboa, a former substitute teacher at Texas' Dekaney High School, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student while the student was asleep, according to court records.

Two days later, the 35-year-old instructor appeared in court. He was charged with sexual assault and for having an improper relationship with a student.

According to local news station KTRK, the arrest stems from a June 2017 incident in which Gamboa reportedly performed oral sex on the teenager after he'd fallen asleep at his home.

Noted in a criminal complaint, the teen alleged that he'd been invited to sleep over at Gamboa's apartment after he'd consumed too much alcohol that Gamboa had offered him when the two were hanging out.

"Complainant stated that he consumed several beers and became dizzy due to him not normally drinking," court documents obtained by the New York Post stated. After informing Gamboa that he wasn't feeling well, the teen then fell asleep on the couch where the substitute teacher is alleged to have committed the assault.

The victim later told officials that when he'd woken up to use the bathroom, he felt discomfort and minor pain when urinating. Concerned, the teen then asked Gamboa if he could use his phone to call his mother, but it was at this time that the teenager noticed videos and images of Gamboa performing oral sex on him when he was sleeping.

A sexual assault exam performed later that day at Memorial Hermann Hospital confirmed that there was evidence of DNA on the victim that did not belong to him.

In response to the allegations, the Lone Star State's Spring Independent School District, where Gamboa was employed, issued a statement that Gamboa was immediately "removed from our substitute pool" after they were made aware of the incident.

"Immediately upon notification by Harris County of potential pending charges against Mr. Gamboa, a substitute teacher in the district, he was removed from our substitute pool," the statement reads. "The safety of our students is our highest priority."

"The criminal history and references of job applicants, including those who apply to serve as substitutes, are routinely checked before they are hired," it later added.

According to the teenager, Gamboa had been "like a mentor" to him, as the substitute frequently helped the student with his homework since he did not speak English fluently.

Gamboa is currently being held on $80,000 bail in a Harris County jail.