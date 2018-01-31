Three Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into California Home - Report

Three people died Tuesday after a helicopter crashed into a home in Southern California, according to state authorities. Two others were reported as injured.

The crash initially happened around 1:50 p.m. local time in Newport Beach, NBC Los Angeles reported. The Newport Beach Police Department said four people were aboard the Robinson 44 helicopter when it went down.

One of the deceased was a person who was on the ground when the crash occurred.

— Ed Joyce (@EdJoyce) January 30, 2018

— Chris Ercoli (@CERCOLICBS) January 30, 2018

​The crash site is roughly a mile away from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, according to CBS News. A witness told the outlet that he saw the helicopter "drop like a rock."

According to reports, no fire has erupted despite fluids building up on the ground.

— Breaking News (@NewsBrakeMedia) January 30, 2018

— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) January 30, 2018

​​The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.