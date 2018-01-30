Register
22:11 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. File photo

    Russia Does Not Aim to Meddle in 2018 US Election as CIA Chief Alleges - Envoy

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    US
    Get short URL
    220

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Moscow has no intentions to interfere in the next US midterm election as CIA Director Mike Pompeo has alleged without providing any credible evidence, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "We reviewed the statement of CIA Director Mike Pompeo. There is nothing new in his words. He makes the same claims without providing any evidence," Antonov said. "There is no point [for Russia to interfere in US elections]. We have no such intentions."

    Pompeo said in an interview with the BBC on Monday that Russia will likely target the 2018 midterm elections similar to the way it did during the 2016 presidential elections.

    READ MORE: CIA Director Says US Policy Made Kim 'Walk Himself Back'

    Antonov said that helping Democrats or Republicans win the upcoming US elections does not make any sense for Russia because bilateral relations are not improving under either party.

    "Why would we help Democrats win the elections? It would not benefit US-Russia relations, which was proven during former President Barack Obama's years in office," he said. "Why would we help the Republicans? The relations between Washington and Moscow are deteriorating. Russia has been now named among US adversaries."

    Mike Pompeo
    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    CIA Chief Says Russia's Been Meddling in US Elections 'for Decades', Gets Trolled
    The ambassador emphasized that Moscow does not meddle in internal affairs of foreign states and believes citizens of every country have the right to choose its leaders.

    In January 2017, the US intelligence community released a report about Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election. Numerous US committees are currently investigating Moscow's alleged meddling in the November 8 vote. The Kremlin has denied all accusations and called them an attempt to divert public attention from important domestic issues.

    Related:

    South Korea Imprisons Ex-Intelligence Head for Presidential Election Meddling
    Rhetoric on Russia's Alleged Meddling in West Election to Grow - Official
    Official Investigation Into Ukraine's 'Harmful' US Election Meddling Begins
    US Senate Judiciary Committee to Hold Hearing on Ukraine Election Meddling
    Tags:
    meddling, election, Republicans, Democrats, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok