Simonyan Criticizes US 'Kremlin Report' as 'Incompetent, Clumsy, Stupid'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Tuesday criticized the US "Kremlin report" as "incompetent, clumsy, stupid," adding that the presence of certain names on the list left her puzzled.

"They clearly took the Forbes list, the schedule of the government and the presidential staff, and here you have the 'Kremlin report.' [The United States] also put [on the list] some [people] loyal to themselves, those who are called a fifth column in Russia, pitched [those on the list] and their environment against themselves [the United States], disappointed [themselves], that is, they hurt themselves… It is terrible, because that is how they [the United States] rule the world. They twisted the globe, poked a finger, wrote a couple of articles in some [kind of] Washington Post themselves, read them themselves, and decided to democratize another Syria. Incompetent, clumsy, stupid. [Made] to their own disadvantage," Simonyan said.

The editor-in-chief also expressed bewilderment at the fact that the list included Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova and Mikhail Fedotov, the chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

"And what is poor Kuznetsova doing there at all? Is it because her title includes the word 'president'? I will not even say anything about Fedotov," Simonyan said.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department released a list comprising 114 Russian politicians and 96 businessmen, something that may pave the way for more anti-Russia sanctions.

Commenting on the report earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it unprecedented and stressed the need to thoroughly analyze the report as well as the motivations behind its publication.