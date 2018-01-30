US Treasury Secretary Says 'Kremlin Report' Will Trigger New Sanctions

The report that was published on Monday includes the list of over 200 top Russian officials and businessmen who could be sanctioned by the US administration in the future.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday that "there will be sanctions that come out of this report," referring to the recently released document. His comment reportedly came after the Treasury was slammed for not imposing new sanctions immediately upon the release of the report by the two senators.

"There WILL be sanctions that come out of this report."

Mnuchin has also said that the treasury is expecting the Congress to reveal the classified part of the "Kremlin report."

This comes hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called the release of the report "an unfriendly act" harming relations between Russia and the United States. He also said Moscow is interested in developing relations with Washington and will follow the development of the situation.

The report was prepared in accordance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was adopted in the US in the summer of 2017. It does not automatically impose sanctions against the mentioned individuals, but it implies that restrictive measures may be introduced in the future.